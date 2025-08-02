Oldham Athletic manager’s message before Football League return

MICKY Mellon has delivered a message to excited Oldham Athletic supporters ahead of their Football League return – back us when times get tough.

The Latics have returned to League Two after a three-year absence, ended by that dramatic National League Play-Off win against Southend United at Wembley.

On Saturday, August 2 things get real with a trip to MK Dons – many people’s tip for the title – for the opening match of the season.

And manager Mellon, having seen what backing from the terraces can do for his side, hopes the faith is kept if things do not go their way.

He said: “My message is, ‘Be excited. We’ve waited a long time for that. Be excited.’

“I know expectations of us will be high. They always are. I can deal with that.

“That’s not a problem., as long as they’re fair and they keep doing what their job title is – support.

“Support the group. Even in the tough times, that’s when we probably need you the most. When you’re playing well and you’re flying, everything’s okay.

“It’s in the tough times that we have to rally as a group.

“The supporters here create so much energy around the place but I’m not someone who’s going to sit here and say that I expect everybody to be happy, happy, clappy, clappy. That’s not what football is all about.”

A total of 10 new faces have come through the door at Boundary Park since promotion as Oldham step up a level.

And two things are likely to happen – Mellon’s team will get better and the true gap between the divisions will be found out.

The manager added: “We’ve built on the group from last season and brought in some new faces for that change that’s needed to sometimes inject a bit of energy back into the group.

“I’m really, really pleased and looking forward to working with them as the season takes over and seeing how far we can take this.

“You don’t find out about the step up in one game, but over 46.

“In any given game, there are a lot of the teams in the National League that I think can compete with pretty much most of League Two.

“But I always give great credit to the boys that play in the Football League because they’re resilient and they will go again and again and again.

“You’ve got to meet that every week.”

Anticipation is huge as almost 2,000 Oldham fans will travel to Buckinghamshire for their side’s big occasion.

When the teams walk out of the tunnel, emotions are certain to be high – but if you think they are going just for a good day out, think again.

Mellon continued: “We’re not going down there just to take part. We’re going down there to try and win a game.

“All I can do is prepare to try and win. That’s all I can do and that’s all I’ll be expected to do.

“We’re ready to get going now. Pre-season seems a long time now, it seems to drag on, but we’re looking forward to getting going.”