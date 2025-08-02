O’Donnell Solicitors take on challenges and events to support community

O’DONNELL Solicitors are stepping up beyond their work to support the community through a host of local events and challenges in Saddleworth and further afield.

The law firm, which boasts offices in Uppermill and Grasscroft, has already had a busy summer as they play an active role in community life.

They said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at O’Donnell Solicitors. Whether we’re walking, running, playing football or just cheering on from the sidelines, we’re committed to supporting local people and organisations.”

They once again sponsored the longstanding Whit Friday Brass Band Contests, which attract bands and visitors from across the country and even abroad.

Outside their office in Uppermill, O’Donnell Solicitors set up a stall with cookies, balloons and goodies for passersby and participants.

Then in June they swapped their suits for sports gear to take part in the Manchester Fives football tournament.

They said: “The event was a fun and competitive afternoon, with five-a-side games against a number of other businesses from across the North West.

“We were delighted to come in second place in our draw and raise money for Maggie’s Centre in Oldham along the way.”

Also in June, staff took part in the Yorkshire Dales Mighty Hike Half Marathon, raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

James O’Donnell, Rebecca O’Donnell, Rachael Forrest, Charlotte Sagar, Stacey Ward, Jill Waddington, Kenneth Lees and Alistair Brown all participated in the challenge, and have raised nearly £1,000 to date.

They explained: “As a cause that affects so many of our team members, families and the wider O’Donnell community, we thought it really important to support Macmillan, a charity that provides essential care and support to people affected by cancer.”

Then they laced up their running shoes for the Mossley 10K in July, as well as sponsoring the popular event for the tenth time.

July also saw director James O’Donnell take part in the Mahdlo Charity Golf Day, raising money for the youth zone which provides opportunities and support for young people across Oldham.

O’Donnell Solicitors is an award-winning firm offering legal services to individuals, families and business clients across Saddleworth and the North West. Find out more on their website: https://odonnellsolicitors.co.uk