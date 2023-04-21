Oldham-based solicitors’ record year

OLDHAM firm Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers has once again recorded consecutive year on year growth with a developing national client base and record financial performance, with turnover jumping to almost £5 million.

There has been considerable growth in a number of key areas of the firm. The bespoke commercial team have performed well, with Employment, Commercial Litigation, the Business Wills department and Company Commercial all having a busy year. Other growth areas include Medical Negligence Residential Property and Family.

Firm wide income at Pearson has increased by 7.93% overall, which is a significant improvement on 2022.

Final Income was over £4.8M (the highest ever to date) and there has been substantial financial improvement across the firm.

With offices in Oldham, Failsworth and Saddleworth and a bespoke commercial team based in North Manchester, Pearson has also had a year of record heavy weight recruitment, as well as financial growth and operational progress with investments in IT and cyber security.

Director and Practice Manager, Joanne Ormston, said this year’s success is based on the firm’s excellent reputation for commitment to clients, its amazing staff and overall team performances.

“I am so proud of our team and individual efforts. Across the board our legal teams strive to achieve the very best for clients and that is reflected today in the results posted. We have made some substantial investments in our commercial teams, especially employment and attracted key staff with a wealth of experience, we now have a team of 80 staff across our offices who have embraced our flexible family friendly policies and hybrid working conditions.

“Our year on year growth and ambitious plans to develop and expand continue. As well as our longstanding clients and friends of the firm, this year we have welcomed a growing number of new businesses, national clients and a large number of client recommendations,” she added.

“We started the year with optimism based on our track record of success and continued this momentum into 2023. Our residential property, medical negligence and commercial department are all top performing teams, but everyone deserves a huge pat on the back and we are excited for our future,” said Joanne.

Commenting further, Commercial Director, Chris Burke, added: “I am delighted with these strong results and that our strategic development plans put in place a few years ago are coming to fruition.

“Our sustained annual growth puts us in a strong position for the future. We will continue to push forward and hope to further develop our corporate offering and look to continue the impressive performance we have enjoyed in recent years.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

