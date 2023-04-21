Family and friends to clock up Muddy Miles for Megs

THE FAMILY and close friends of a young woman who tragically took her own life are putting in the Muddy Miles in her memory.

Saturday, April 22, will see the group hike the Saddleworth Three Peaks – Indian’s Head, Pots and Pans and Wharmton Hill.

It is a route of 18 miles and more than 3,500 feet of climbing but they cannot think of a better way to remember the popular 26-year-old and raise funds for Bipolar UK.

And they are encouraging other people to add to their total of more than £10,000 by doing their own Muddy Miles for Megs on what would have been her birthday weekend.

On an online fundraising page, her family said: “We lost Megan at 26-years-old. She was the bravest, brightest sister I could have ever wished for, an inspiration to many and a true fighter.

“She was beautifully thoughtful and lived a life full of laughter and love but she was taken too soon by a cruel illness that took a hold of her life too quickly.”

Megan was diagnosed as bipolar in 2020 and spent two years learning to live with the condition before taking her own life on December 12.

Bipolar UK is the only dedicated national charity supporting those affected by bipolar.

£10 helps someone get peer support from the eCommunity, £50 helps someone get peer support via call-back or email, £500 helps 820 people find information via the website, £1,000 helps 13 people get peer support on Zoom and £5,000 helps 560 people use all their services for a month to keep well.

The family added: “All donations will try and prevent other families experiencing the same devastating grief we are suffering.

“As a family, our lives can never be the same again, but in 2023 we’ll be doing everything we can to raise awareness and funds for Bipolar UK and also trying to create a new normal without Megan physically being with us.

“Megan will, however, forever be in our hearts and minds.

“It’s such a hugely misunderstood illness and tragically, someone living with bipolar is 20 times more likely to take their own life than someone without the condition.

“BipolarUK is the only dedicated national charity supporting those affected by bipolar. To put it simply, they save lives!

“They give a huge amount of support to people like Megs, who unfortunately need more help than local mental health services can provide.

“All we are asking is that if people can afford to, they donate to our Just Giving page.

“Or if they go for a walk on the April 22 or 23, please use our hashtag #muddymilesformegs so we can see their pictures on social media, but most importantly please talking about Megan.

“Keep saying her name.”

*YOU can donate to the Muddy Miles for Megs cause by clicking: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/muddymilesformegs

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

