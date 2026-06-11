Oldham business figure celebrates 25 years at Pearson Solicitors

ONE of Oldham’s best-known financial advisers is celebrating a major career milestone after reaching 25 years with Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers.

Richard Eastwood, a director at the firm and a familiar face within the borough’s business community, has spent a quarter of a century helping to shape the growth of one of Greater Manchester’s leading legal and financial services practices.

During that time, he has played a key role in guiding the business through periods of significant change while helping to expand its financial services offering. Today, he remains a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and continues to advise clients on tax, trust and estate planning matters.

Richard is also recognised as a prominent figure beyond the walls of Pearson. His involvement with the Oldham Business Awards has seen him help champion local enterprise, regularly addressing audiences of hundreds of business leaders and professionals at one of the town’s flagship events.

Among his many achievements, Richard became the first financial adviser in the UK to become a partner of a law firm, a move that reflected the growing integration of legal and financial services and helped establish Pearson’s distinctive approach.

His entrepreneurial streak was further demonstrated in 2020 when he launched his own financial services practice, continuing to build on decades of experience in the sector.

Away from the office, Richard is known for his commitment to fitness and family life. A father of three and grandfather of three, he starts most days with an early-morning CrossFit session and regularly takes part in races, competitions and Hyrox events. Winter months are often spent snowboarding with his sons, a tradition that has become a regular feature of family life.

Colleagues say Richard’s combination of professional expertise, leadership and energy has made him a respected figure across both the financial services sector and the wider Oldham business community.

As he marks 25 years at Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers, the milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on a career that has helped shape not only the firm itself, but also the wider business landscape of Oldham and beyond.