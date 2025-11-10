Oldham charity helping 20,000 families nominated for national accolade

An Oldham charity dedicated to keeping children warm and supporting struggling families has been nominated for a national award recognising outstanding community impact.

Community Wardrobe Oldham is in the running for The BIG Christmas Giveback, a national competition celebrating people and organisations making a positive difference. The group could win £1,500 in Oldham Gift Cards, with £1,000 going to the charity and £500 to one of its nominators.

The charity collects new and good-quality pre-loved clothing and distributes it to families in need. It also works with local schools, health visitors, midwives, and other agencies to provide essential items such as cots and prams.

Founded by Sally Maher in 2023 in memory of her childhood friend Emma Jones, Community Wardrobe Oldham began in a garden shed before expanding to Springhead Church. Thanks to support from local businesses, the charity moved to its own hub at 42 High Street, Lees in February 2025 and gained charitable status in October.

Over the past two years, the organisation has helped more than 20,000 families across the borough.

Sally said:

“Emma was my childhood best friend and died of sepsis in March 2023. On New Year’s Eve that year, I decided to give myself a shake and try to keep her memory alive, opening Community Wardrobe Oldham with my friend Janine Williams. The project grew and grew until we finally got the call from local businesses who wanted to help fund the hub in Lees.”

The hub operates a “wall of love” where all items are available free of charge. Rails of warm coats can also be found in children’s centres and doctors’ surgeries, making it easier for families to access support discreetly.

The charity is run by a large group of volunteers, including director Laura Washington and coordinator Sian Hopwood. The team regularly hears from families in desperate situations – including new parents with nothing for their baby – and works quickly to offer essential support.

Sally added:

“There was nothing like Community Wardrobe Oldham when I had my kids and I struggled. I want to be that person I needed when I was younger. One thing I love is seeing families we’ve helped bring clothes back for others because they know how hard it is. Mums helping other mums is like a great big hug. And it keeps clothes out of landfill too.”

Speaking about the charity’s nomination, she said:

“Being nominated in The BIG Christmas Giveback means the world to me. If we won, we’d use the Oldham Gift Card to buy the things local families need. We have long lists of children who need a warm coat or who have no duvet. No child should go to bed cold.”

Nominations for The BIG Christmas Giveback remain open, with the winner decided by public support.