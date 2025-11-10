Uppermill Co-op launches Christmas toy appeal in support of Oldham Athletic

UPPERMILL Co-op has once again teamed up with Oldham Athletic for its annual Christmas toy appeal – now in its third year – and is calling on the community to help make this year the biggest yet.

The store has collected more than 100 toys each year so far, and staff are hoping local generosity will once again shine through to support children in need this festive season.

Residents are encouraged to donate brand-new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children and young people from newborn up to 18 years old, with toys accepted for both boys and girls.

A spokesperson for the store said they are grateful for the community’s continued kindness and support, adding:

“Thank you again and we hope you have a wonderful Christmas.”

Donations can be made directly at Uppermill Co-op throughout the appeal period.