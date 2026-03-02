Oldham charity offers house as competition prize

AN OLDHAM charity is offering people the chance to win a house by simply buying a £2 ticket and answering a question.

POINT, which supports children and young people with additional needs and /or disabilities and their families in the town, is raising vital funds through the competition.

The winner will get a beautiful four-bedroomed property in Chadderton worth £350,000 and mortgage-free living.

But they will also see legal expenses covered up to £10,000, including Stamp Duty.

Even if whoever succeeds decides to sell the property on or rent it out for up to £1,750 per month, they will guide through the process with their solicitor or the victor’s own.

Entering is easy. All you have to do is answer one simple question and buy a ticket for just £2. A free postal entry route is also available.

And the winner will be determined by a live draw at 7pm on Friday, May 8.

Visit Win Our House at https://winourhouse.co.uk/ to see photos and grab tickets while supporting POINT, which was established in 2010 by four parents and carers of children and young people with additional needs and disabilities.

Now it has 4,800 families accessing support through 23 members of staff, 12 volunteers and six Trustees.

It is working with three local authorities, including being a strategic partner with Oldham Council, delivering a range of support including SENDIASS, SEND workshops, SEND mediation and disagreement resolution.

POINT employees, volunteers and trustees, plus their immediate and extended family, are not eligible to enter the competition.

And if the cause fails to meet its minimum target of £250,000 paid entry ticket sales, it will retain the house and the winner will receive 65 per cent of all revenue, with 10 per cent of going to POINT and 25 per cent covering costs.