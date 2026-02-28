Discover Studio + Store: Delph’s new monthly vintage Open Day

Vintage lovers and design enthusiasts are invited inside Studio + Store as it launches a new monthly Open Day in Delph.

The stylish destination for curated vintage, design‑led pieces and British‑made furniture will open its doors on the first Saturday of every month, beginning Saturday, March 7 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Housed at Unit 2, Gatehead Mill on Delph New Road, Studio + Store is much more than a conventional furniture shop.

Founded by Alison Casson in 2019, the business grew from a passion for unusual pieces that break away from the norm – focusing on British craftsmanship, small makers and design objects rarely found in mainstream stores.

Visitors to the Open Day can expect to explore an evolving, carefully curated collection of vintage furniture, mid‑century lighting and one‑of‑a‑kind objects selected for their quality and character.

Alongside classic pieces, the studio also showcases contemporary UK‑made items and restored vintage finds such as its signature Italian‑designed chairs brought back to life through expert refurbishment.

The space doubles as a gallery‑style showroom and can be used for styling, photoshoots and events, giving it a creative edge and offering an inspiring environment to browse.

Parking is available on site, and the relaxed Open Day provides an ideal opportunity to speak with the team, learn more about the stories behind the pieces, and discover unique items often missed on the high street.

For those unable to attend the March launch, the new first‑Saturday schedule will continue throughout the year, meaning there will be regular chances to visit and see fresh arrivals in person.