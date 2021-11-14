Oldham Choral Society returns with ‘glorious’ concert

THERE is a glorious programme of music in store as Oldham Choral Society is back in concert this month.

Like most groups, the choir was forced to suspend its activities in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had a long period of inactivity.

But rehearsals at Chadderton Town Hall resumed in September and the vast majority of members have returned as the choir seeks to build on its long and proud history.

Oldham Choral Society is one of the leading amateur choirs in the North West and usually performs about four concerts a year in Oldham, Manchester and beyond.

Its repertoire includes most of the major choral works by Bach, Elgar, Handel, Haydn, Mendelsohn, Rossini and many others.

This concert marks an important step in the choir’s recovery and will be held at St Paul’s Church in Royton, where choir last sang almost 25 years ago. Their usual venue – the RNCM concert hall – has not yet reopened for amateur groups.

The two main choral works in the programme are the Glorias written by Vivaldi and John Rutter. The Vivaldi Gloria is one of the most joyful and popular works of the Italian Baroque, whereas by contrast, Rutter’s Gloria is a lively contemporary work with lots of exciting Latin and jazz rhythms.

The choir will be joined by two young, talented local singers, soprano Rachel Abbott and alto Ailsa Mainwaring, who will sing a selection of songs that perfectly compliment the choral contributions.

John Smith will be the organist, and Nigel Wilkinson returns for a 23rd year as conductor as the choir looks forward to singing in public again after a 20-month break.

The concert will take place on Sunday, November 21 at St Paul’s Church in Royton, starting at 4pm and running without an interval for about 75 minutes.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from ticket secretary 0161 797 3583, from choir members and on the door.

Oldham Choral Society meets for rehearsals every Monday at Chadderton Town Hall from 7.20pm-9.30pm. All are welcome to come along and gain the health benefits of choral singing. If you want to chat before coming along then telephone membership secretary Val on

07710 496096.

For more information about Oldham Choral Society, visit their website: www.oldhamchoralsociety.org.uk

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

