Witnesses wanted after woman was threatened with hammer and car stolen in Greenfield

POLICE are appealing for information after a woman with threatened with a hammer before her car was stolen at Tesco car park in Greenfield.

They were called shortly before 7pm on Saturday, November 13 to the incident on Chew Valley Road.

A GMP spokesperson confirmed: “Three men threatened a woman in her 50s with a hammer before making off in the vehicle.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage from the area at the time should contact police online, if able, or via 101 quoting incident 2745 of 13/11/2021.

Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

