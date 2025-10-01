Oldham Choral Society to deliver ‘Messiah’ masterpiece

A TALENTED choir and soloists will come together to deliver Handel’s masterpiece ‘Messiah’ in Oldham.

Oldham Choral Society invite all to their autumn concert on Sunday, November 2 at 4pm at Oldham Parish Church, Rock Street.

They will be singing ‘Messiah’ under the baton of Dr David Cane and will be joined by soloists Juliet Montgomery-Edwards (soprano), Imogen Garner (mezzo-soprano), Chris Warrington (tenor) and Aidan Montgomery-Edwards (bass).

Accompanying the choir are Gary Hulme (organ), Duncan Robertson (harpsichord), and the Cosmo Quartet from Manchester University.

Tickets cost £15, £5 for students and £1 for under 12s. They are available on the door, from the Ticket Secretary on 07768 167178, or email tickets@oldhamchoralsociety.org.uk