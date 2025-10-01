The Last Showgirl brings resilience and rhinestones to Delph big screen

A ‘POIGNANT film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers’ is the latest showing on the big screen in Delph.

The Last Showgirl, staring Pamela Anderson, is the next date in the diary for Saddleworth Film Society on Monday, October 6 at the Millgate Arts Centre.

Shelly, a seasoned showgirl, must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family.

The showing of The Last Showgirl starts at 7.30pm, lasting 89 minutes. Certificate 15.

Saddleworth Film Society welcomes new members and guests as it presents ten art house films this season from September 2025 to June 2026.

The season will offer a variety of recent world films in many languages, styles and genres.

There is a half-time interval to allow for a social drink or ice cream in the bar.

For more information and to buy tickets for individual films (£7) or the season, visit the Millgate website or email saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

Saddleworth Film Society (SFS) is a voluntarily run, not-for-profit organisation and a member of the British Federation of Film Societies, now called Cinema for All.