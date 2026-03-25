Oldham Choral Society warms up for Spring concert with Singing Workshop Day

OLDHAM Choral Society and guests were in fine voice as they came together to prepare for their upcoming Swing into Spring concert.

The Singing Workshop Day saw the group rehearse Will Todd’s catchy Jazz Missa Brevis, with Musical Director Dr David Cane and guest accompanist Roddy Barrand.

Also on the programme for the concert are John Rutter’s Mass of the Children and Antonin Dvorák’s Te Deum, featuring soloists and a jazz ensemble.

The Swing into Spring concert will be held on Sunday, April 19, starting at 4pm, at Oldham Parish Church, Rock Street, Oldham OL1 3UH.

Tickets cost £15, (students £5 and under 12s £1) and are available from choir members, the Ticket Secretary (07768 167178), or online at www.oldhamchoralsociety.org.uk. Tickets will also be on sale on the door.

• Oldham Choral Society, with around 80 members, has a repertoire including major choral works by Bach, Elgar, Handel, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Rossini and living composers. The society organises about four concerts a year in Oldham and further afield. Membership is open to anyone who wants to sing. For more information about the choir and their concerts, visit the website: www.oldhamchoralsociety.org.uk