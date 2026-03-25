Saddleworth Morris Men back in action with Easter Tour of villages

SADDLEWORTH Morris Men are polishing their clogs and dusting down their eye-catching waistcoats and sashes as they prepare to launch their 2026 season with their Easter Tour.

The side last danced on December 27, 2025, when they closed the year with their traditional annual performance of the Lordsmere Longsword dance.

That occasion was extra special as the team was celebrating 50 years since the first time they performed the iconic dance.

Now, they are ready to pull on their dancing shoes again and launch into a busy programme after a few months on the sidelines.

Their season kicks off with an Easter Tour on Maundy Thursday – April 2 – and sees dancing over two days across the villages:

Maundy Thursday (April 2):

King William IV pub in Greenfield at 7.30pm

Boarshurst Band Club at 8.30pm

Good Friday (April 3):

The White Lion, Delph, at 11am

The Swan Inn, Dobcross, at 12.15pm

The Navigation Inn, Dobcross, at 1.30pm

Saddleworth Museum, Uppermill at 3pm

Uppermill Park 4pm

The Church Inn, Uppermill, at 5.15pm

The Cross Keys, Uppermill, at 6pm