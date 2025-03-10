Oldham College learners are trailblazing first cohort of Midwifery Cadets

FIVE learners from Oldham College are the first in Greater Manchester to gain real-world experience as midwives through industry placements in the NHS.

The learners will undergo Midwifery observation placements this spring on the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust’s (NCA) Cadet Programme. In their second year, they will progress onto a full 10-week placement.

The NCA Cadet Programme is offered in partnership with Oldham College as part of its Health T Levels.

Oldham College was chosen for the Midwifery pilot due to the strong working relationship developed with the NCA through delivering Health T Level courses since 2021.

Jen Hedley, Head of Faculty for Caring Professions at Oldham College, said: “In Greater Manchester, Midwifery is an area that has historically had significant issues with recruitment, due to sector shortages.

“Opportunities such as this are helping towards overcoming barriers and are vital for creating and strengthening the future workforce.

“Learners worked really hard to prepare for the interviews, and these successful outcomes are a big testament to their dedication. I look forward to seeing how their knowledge, skills and behaviours develop further on placement.”

To secure their placements, the learners underwent an interview with industry experts Kathryn Bond, Midwife, and Azania Murphy, Lead Midwife for Education at the NCA.

Kathryn said: “The learners were articulate and able to apply their personal skills to healthcare. They showed maturity beyond their years and their understanding of midwifery care was excellent.”

Azania added: “The process highlights that there are so many dedicated young people that have the drive to become midwives and more organisations should offer exposure to maternity services.”

