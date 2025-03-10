The Saddleworth pub quiz – courtesy of the Diggle and Delph donkeys

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.
- What does M stand for in James Bond films
- The killing of a brother is known by what name
- Name Princess Anne’s children 1pt for each
- Where would you find the Guggenheim Museum
- Which port is known as the gateway to India
- Who lives in a Manse
- On which Welsh island would you find Holyhead
- Which zodiac sign has the symbol of the bull
- Traditionally cricket bats are made from which wood
- Name the two smallest continents by land mass
- Which war was the first to be photographed
- What is the county town of Dorset
- Who were the UK’s 1st Eurovision winners after Bucks Fizz
- Which coin was 1st introduced in the UK in 1983
- On which Yorkshire racecourse is the St.Leger run
- What is N.America’s highest mountain
- Who wrote the Father Brown stories
- Where is Lord Nelson buried
- Which bird has the largest wingspan
answer sheet click here
You must be logged in to post a comment.