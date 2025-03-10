The Saddleworth pub quiz – courtesy of the Diggle and Delph donkeys

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.

What does M stand for in James Bond films The killing of a brother is known by what name Name Princess Anne’s children 1pt for each Where would you find the Guggenheim Museum Which port is known as the gateway to India Who lives in a Manse On which Welsh island would you find Holyhead Which zodiac sign has the symbol of the bull Traditionally cricket bats are made from which wood Name the two smallest continents by land mass Which war was the first to be photographed What is the county town of Dorset Who were the UK’s 1st Eurovision winners after Bucks Fizz Which coin was 1st introduced in the UK in 1983 On which Yorkshire racecourse is the St.Leger run What is N.America’s highest mountain Who wrote the Father Brown stories Where is Lord Nelson buried Which bird has the largest wingspan

answer sheet click here

