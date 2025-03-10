Entertainment

The Saddleworth pub quiz – courtesy of the Diggle and Delph donkeys

Gemma Carter March 10, 2025

DON your thinking cap to tackle these questions from quiz team The Diggle and Delph Donkeys.

  1. What does M stand for in James Bond films
  2. The killing of a brother is known by what name
  3. Name Princess Anne’s children 1pt for each
  4. Where would you find the Guggenheim Museum
  5. Which port is known as the gateway to India
  6. Who lives in a Manse
  7. On which Welsh island would you find Holyhead
  8. Which zodiac sign has the symbol of the bull
  9. Traditionally cricket bats are made from which wood
  10. Name the two smallest continents by land mass
  11. Which war was the first to be photographed
  12. What is the county town of Dorset
  13. Who were the UK’s 1st Eurovision winners after Bucks Fizz
  14. Which coin was 1st introduced in the UK in 1983
  15. On which Yorkshire racecourse is the St.Leger run
  16. What is N.America’s highest mountain
  17. Who wrote the Father Brown stories
  18. Where is Lord Nelson buried
  19. Which bird has the largest wingspan
