Oldham College student wins prestigious ‘learner of the year’ accolade 

AN OLDHAM College student’s exceptional achievements have seen her win the Silver BTEC Award for Business & Enterprise Learner of the Year 2021.

Georgina Hagan, 18, is studying Law and Business with the aim of studying law at university.

She was recognised by her teachers and peers for succeeding despite the personal and wider challenges faced while studying for the qualification. Her passion, tenacity and willingness to support others led to her outstanding results.

Her hard work and dedication was celebrated at the 11th anniversary of Pearson’s annual BTEC Awards, hosted online on July 7.

Georgina said: “Throughout the pandemic, I have worked really hard to achieve the best grades for my course and I encouraged my friends to do the same.”

“It’s taken many long, late nights and a lot of ambition, however, I am humbled and incredibly grateful for this award.

“I can only thank Sam Shepley and the rest of my tutors not only for their teaching, but for their incredible support whilst under the pressure that they have also faced during the past year. I am incredibly thankful.”

Alun Francis, Oldham College Principal and Chief Executive, added: “We’re all hugely proud of everything Georgina has achieved here at Oldham College.”

“It’s so inspiring to see how dedicated she is to her course, as well as being a keen fundraiser and helper to her classmates.

“We’re really looking forward to following her progress and seeing her reach her goals as she moves on to higher education and beyond.”

Pearson’s annual BTEC Awards were co-hosted by presenter of the ‘United View’ Flex and sports presenter, Gemma Care, and celebrated 19 category award-winners in subjects such as Health and Social Care, Performing Arts, Engineering, IT, Business and Sport.

BTEC alumni including Academy Award-winning producer Gareth Ellis-Unwin, entrepreneur Jamal Edwards MBE and award-winning actress Lucy Fallon were among those also presenting awards.

Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, BTEC and Apprenticeships at Pearson, added: “2021 has been another extraordinary year for our BTEC learners, tutors, teachers, colleges and schools and I am delighted we were able to come together and celebrate this year’s winners – and all of the individuals who will be awarded a BTEC qualification this year.

“The hard work and commitment demonstrated by our award winners, all of whom have achieved great things during a time of unprecedented disruption, is extraordinary and I am proud we are able to celebrate their achievements.”

The BTEC Awards are organised by education company Pearson and are in their 11th year. Because of COVID, this year’s awards were held online for the second time.

