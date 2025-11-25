Oldham council leader condemns ‘racist and malicious’ deepfake videos shared online

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

Oldham council leader Cllr Arooj Shah has condemned a series of “racist and malicious” AI-generated videos of her that were circulated in a public social media group.

The deepfake clips show Cllr Shah delivering false claims about council finances in an exaggerated South Asian accent. Other videos, also shared in the same group, depict political figures in lewd, sexualised scenarios inside the town hall.

Cllr Shah described the videos as “bigoted” and branded the behaviour “pathetic tactics”.

“I am deeply shocked and horrified that a racist and malicious AI video has been created and circulated online about me,” she said. “This is not just a personal attack, it’s an attack rooted in lies and bigotry, designed to dehumanise me. It is completely unacceptable.

“No one, in public life or otherwise, should be subjected to this. Racism and the deliberate spread of harmful falsehoods have no place in our borough or anywhere else. I want to be absolutely clear: these pathetic tactics will not deter me from serving the people of Oldham.”

The videos were first posted by wine merchant David Griffiths in a local Facebook group that expressed support for the far-right political group Advance UK. Griffiths and the page administrators were approached for comment.

A spokesperson for Advance UK stressed the page was not affiliated with the organisation.

The spokesperson said: “We have no official Facebook groups. We have no control, no involvement, and no connection with the group you referenced.

“Advance UK condemns deepfake content, racist or misogynistic material, harassment, or any form of sexualised manipulation – without exception. Any such posts are completely contrary to our values and have no place in our organisation or our official channels.”

Deepfake videos targeting public figures have become increasingly common as the technology becomes more accessible. Last month, Conservative MP George Freeman reported an AI-generated video to police after it falsely appeared to show him leaving his party to join Reform UK.

Female politicians have also been repeatedly targeted. A Sky News investigation recently uncovered deepfake pornography depicting several high-profile figures, including Ashton-under-Lyne MP Angela Rayner, former Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, and former home secretary Priti Patel.

Under the Online Safety Act, it is illegal to publicly share AI-generated content that includes fake intimate images, hate crimes, harassment, or false communications. Oldham Council has referred the videos involving Cllr Shah to the police.