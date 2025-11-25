Saddleworth choirs unite for festive ‘Celebrate Christmas’ concert in Uppermill

ENJOY a musical afternoon as Saddleworth’s talented choirs and groups come together for a special ‘Celebrate Christmas’ concert.

The event takes place for the first time at Uppermill Civic Hall on Sunday, December 14, starting at 3.30pm

Taking to the stage will be Saddleworth Musical Society, Saddleworth Male Voice Choir, and Diggle School Choir. The audience is also invited to sing along!

There will be an orchestra of 14, new carols, old favourites and extracts from The Messiah.

A retiring collection will be taken in support of the Oldham and District Group of the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Tickets can be booked online at: WWW.TICKETSOURCE.CO.UK/SMS. Tickets cost £8, children and students go free.