Oldham Council stops town centre car parking charges for key workers

OLDHAM Council has stopped charges at car parks and on-street bays for key workers and NHS staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

The authority has announced it has halted demands in the town centre as the lockdown continues. Its decision comes as the country’s need for medical and care staff grows greater than ever.

All machines will have bags placed over them to avoid any confusion, while enforcement in residential parking zones has also been relaxed.

The council has also cancelled all bus lane enforcement until further notice.

Oldham Council said in a statement: “We are temporarily suspending charging in all our town centre car parks to ensure NHS staff and key workers have somewhere to park when going about their vital roles.

“All pay and display machines will be bagged over to avoid any confusion.

“On-street car parking fees have also been suspended as has enforcement in residential parking zones.

“Due to the lack of traffic on the roads all bus lane enforcement has also been temporarily suspended until further notice. Enforcement staff are being deployed elsewhere to help run vital services.

“If a key worker did receive a fine for any reason it will be waived.

“However, this does not mean you can park illegally, or unsafely on the highway.

“If parking is deemed to have put others at risk then you would face a possible fine.”

