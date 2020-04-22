Oldham Council to restart recycling rounds

Recycling rounds are restarting.

Oldham Council temporarily introduced weekly general waste collections in order to continue collecting waste from homes on a regular basis given the immediate impact that government restrictions in relation to coronavirus placed on the service.

From Monday, April 27 Oldham Council refuse and recycling services will empty either grey, blue or brown bin on the usual collection day.

At this stage residents can continue to put food waste in their grey bin and green bin/food caddy which will be picked up on brown bin collection week which means that food waste will be collected regularly.

Councillor Ateeque Ur Rehman, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said:

“The Coronavirus had, and continues to have, a major impact on staffing levels which is why we temporarily introduced grey bin collections so we could prioritise general household waste.

“The pandemic isn’t over so we still need to protect our crews by practising social distancing in the cabs. However, staffing levels have now improved so we can restart recycling rounds.

“Please help spread the word and look out for your neighbours and check that they are able to put the right bins out.

“We know these have, and continue to be, difficult times for everyone. But it’s been amazing to see how residents have come out and shown their support for our bin crews, who do a brilliant job supporting our communities.

“Thanks for all your understanding, co-operation and support over the last few weeks.”

Reverting back to three weekly collection will help cut waste, which is important for the environment and helping to reduce costs.

To check which bin you should put out – by 7am on your usual collection day – visit www.oldham.gov.uk/binchecker or look at your collection calendar.

For further assistance email us at waste@oldham.gov.uk or call 0161 770 6644.

