Barrie rocks: Mum and daughter make poignant tribute to popular Saddleworth man

A KIND-HEARTED mum and daughter have created a bright and poignant tribute to one of Saddleworth’s best loved characters.

Barrie Ashley, 67, from Greenfield, died from a coronavirus related illness on Thursday, April 16 at Royal Oldham Hospital.

Hundreds of tributes were paid on social media following his death and now a unique one has been added to the collection.

Adele Brooks, who worked at Saddleworth School with Barrie, and her daughter Alice painted two heart-shaped stones and inscribed them with messages.

One reads ‘Barrie, our super trouper, keep shining bright’ while the other says ‘love from your Saddleworth School family.’

They placed the painted stones underneath the school’s sign at the bottom of the drive just off Uppermill High Street.

Adele said: “Barrie was a well-loved character by both staff and students.

“He was ‘the salt of the earth’ who could brighten the darkest of days, always singing, dancing and generally being a joy. He had a wonderful love for life with a beautiful soul.

“Barrie will be hugely missed by all at Saddleworth School, he was a true gem.

“It’s hard to know what to do to help or remember people in the current strange times. My daughter and I decided to paint the stones and placed them at the bottom of the school drive. Barrie would have loved them.”

Barrie’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, April 29.

His final journey through Saddleworth will start from Pogson and Armitage’s chapel in Diggle at 12pm, passing through Uppermill along High Street at approximately 12.15pm, down Chapel Road and passed Tesco’s Greenfield then along Chew Valley Road to the roundabout at The Clarence then back again to Station Brew before going onwards to Oldham for the cremation.

Feel free to pay your respects to Barrie and support for the family along the route. Please wear something white, which is a colour Barrie loved.

Please remember to stick to social distancing rules because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Family members only will be allowed at the funeral due to government guidance. Barrie’s chosen charity is Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

When possible, there will be a service of remembrance and a wake to celebrate Barrie’s life.

