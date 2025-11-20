Oldham Council’s leader named best in the country at awards ceremony

OLDHAM is now home to the best leader of a council in the country.

For Cllr Arooj Shah has won the Leader of the Year honour at this year’s Cllr Awards.

Run by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Investment Management Awards (CCLA), the prizes are given to those who show excellence in the position.

The Leader of the Year award recognises those who have ‘demonstrated outstanding political and personal leadership.’

Candidates were judged on a number of criteria, including ‘exceptional leadership skills that make a real difference in the lives of constituents.’

Others include the development of strong relationships with community groups and prioritisation of residents’ needs, a willingness to take responsibility for decisions made and answer challenging questions and an outstanding commitment to their role as a councillor and leader of the council.

To be considered, Cllr Shah’s nomination had to provide clear examples of work or projects that have benefitted residents and focus on how she has gone above and beyond her statutory role.

And at a ceremony on Tuesday, November 18 at London’s Guildhall, she walked away with the honour.

Cllr Shah’s citation read: “Councillor Arooj Shah has led an ambitious regeneration agenda that is securing returns for residents.

“Her bold economic recovery plan has attracted vital investment, delivered over 1,000 affordable homes, and brought new infrastructure to the area.

“Known for her courageous, values-driven leadership, she puts residents at the heart of decision-making, and has refocused priorities to bring service improvements, leading to Oldham being named Most Improved Council at the 2025 LGC Awards.”

The Cllr Awards the only national one of its type to celebrate and showcase the work of individual councillors.

The 2025 awards are supported by funding from founding partner CCLA.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU, said: “Our annual Cllr awards demonstrate the best of local government.

“With more than 400 nominations, competition was extremely tight, with inspiring stories of councillors up and down the country going the extra mile to improve their local area.

“Councillors are at the heart of local democracy, working tirelessly to support their communities and drive change.

“These awards are about celebrating the often unseen but hugely important contribution councillors make every day.”