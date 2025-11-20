Saddleworth Players deliver a knockout with Nell Gwynn

The Saddleworth Players have delivered a real treat with their latest show, Nell Gwynn, now playing at the Millgate Arts Centre in Delph.

This lively and funny play tells the true story of Nell Gwynn, a young woman who rose from selling oranges on the street to becoming one of England’s first actresses – and later, the mistress of King Charles II.

Written by Jessica Swale, the play first hit the stage in London in 2015 and has since become a favourite for its mix of humour, heart, and history.

Set in the 1660s, it brings to life the colourful world of Restoration theatre, full of cheeky jokes, backstage drama, and royal scandal.

At the heart of this production is Poppy Skinner, who is perfectly cast as Nell. She lights up the stage with charm, confidence, and great comic timing. From the moment she appears, she has the audience in the palm of her hand.

There are also standout performances from Glen Fawcett as Charles Hart, the actor who first spots Nell’s talent and helps her rise to fame. Fawcett brings warmth and wit to the role, with a lovely mix of swagger and sincerity.

Mark Hobson is a real scene-stealer as Edward Kynaston, the proud and flamboyant actor who made his name playing women – until real women, like Nell, were allowed on stage.

Hobson’s performance is both hilarious and touching. He starts off as a larger-than-life diva, full of pride and protest, but gradually shows a softer, more human side as he adapts to the changing world around him.

The show is cleverly staged, with some scenes spilling into the aisles, making the audience feel part of the action.

One of the standout features is the live music, played beautifully throughout by local musician I F Ball, who adds a lovely touch of atmosphere and emotion to the performance.

The rest of the cast also shine, bringing energy and warmth to their roles. Whether playing actors, royals, or theatre folk, each performer adds something special to the story.

Even if you don’t know much about Nell Gwynn before you go, you’ll leave wanting to learn more.

This is a show full of laughs, music, and heart and it’s one of the best productions I’ve seen at the Millgate.

A big well done to everyone involved. Don’t miss it.

Tickets: https://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/nell-gwynn/