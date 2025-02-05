Oldham faces Post Office closure amid WH Smith shutdown: MP urges Government intervention

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Service

THE closure of a WH Smith branch in Oldham has sparked fears the town centre will permanently lose its only Post Office.

Local MP Jim McMahon has warned the loss would cause a ‘huge disruption’ and called for government support to help save the Post Office branch.

WH Smith confirmed its Spindles Shopping Centre location, which has operated the Post Office service since 2019, will be shutting down from May 3, 2025.

Staff affected by the change are due to be offered jobs at other stores, according to Oldham Council.

Mr McMahon argued it was the service’s adoption by a private franchise that had ‘left it vulnerable’ to closure – and called for the return of a ‘standalone’ Post Office in the town centre.

The MP for Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton said: “The Post Office isn’t just another shop—it’s a vital public service. With bank branches closing at an alarming rate, many residents, particularly older people, rely on it for banking services.

Local businesses, health and social care providers, and education workers need it for ID checks. Losing it would cause huge disruption.

“People in Oldham need a clear commitment that a Post Office will remain in the town centre. Public services shouldn’t be left on shaky ground, dependent on the fortunes of private businesses.”

The town hall, which bought the Spindles shopping centre for £9.5m in 2019, claims there are ‘several inquiries’ from other shopping chains looking to take over the service.

Council leader Arooj Shah said: “We’re saddened to hear that WHSmith is planning to close its store in Spindles Shopping Centre, and unfortunately, the closure means the Post Office will be affected.

“The Council will continue to work with the Post Office and all relevant parties to ensure that this vital service is protected as we know how important it is to residents.”

A Post Office spokesperson added that the vacancy for the operator role is ‘already being advertised’ and that the organisation is ‘looking at options’.

A WH Smith spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Oldham will be closing in May. It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store because of the forthcoming lease expiry.

“We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Oldham and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us. We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in-store colleagues who we will support with this transition.”

The nearest alternative Post Office branches are on Lee Street and Hardy Street.

