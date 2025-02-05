Stalwart Chair John Ward leaves Uppermill Band ‘in safe hands’ after 45 years

STALWART Chairperson John Ward says he will always be ‘deeply connected’ to Uppermill Band as he retires from the role after 45 years.

John, who admits he has only ever played a whistle, will take on the position of Honorary President as he continues to support and encourage his ‘banding family’.

Steve Hall becomes the new Chairperson after recently retiring from the second baritone seat after 16 years.

John is also stepping down from his role of Band Manager, which will be taken on by his granddaughter Katie Woodward, who is also Band Secretary.

He admitted: “My decision to stand down from both these roles wasn’t an easy one.

“But having a very proactive committee and MD James Garlick in place, I felt the time had come when ‘new blood’ was needed to ensure the future of Uppermill Band.

“Having now handed over the role of Band Manager to our granddaughter Katie, and passed the baton of Chairperson to Steve, I am confident I have placed Uppermill Band in safe hands.

“I am honoured to have been nominated to take on the role of Honorary President. I will always be deeply connected to the Uppermill Band family and be its biggest supporter.

“I hope to continue to attend committee meetings, rehearsals, concerts and events and will offer encouragement to the current generations of musicians.

“Uppermill Band has exciting times ahead and the future is very bright.”

John first got involved with the organisation in 1979 when it was a small group of children wanting to learn brass instruments.

Over nearly five decades, he has helped it to evolve and flourish into a successful, award-winning band which provides live music across the country.

John reflects: “I first became involved with Uppermill Band when our son Ian came home from school saying that some of his friends were going to learn to play a brass instrument and he wanted to join them.

“This was a group of six or seven 10-year-old having tuition in various venues in Uppermill that were able to accommodate them.

“Very soon the small group mushroomed to upwards of 80 children, one of which was our daughter Alison.

“It became evident that a committee was required to ensure the smooth running of the band, made up of willing parents. I became the second chairperson in late 1979.”

During his tenure, John oversaw the construction and opening of a new bandroom in 2007 and the recording of a successful CD, as well as the band enjoying numerous section titles.

John juggled his commitment to the band with work and family life, as well as being a Rugby League referee and touch-judge, officiating at high profile cup finals and international test matches at Wembley and in France.

He said: “I have steered the ship through the many ups and downs that occur in any organisation.

“Securing and overseeing the renovation of our current bandroom at Saddleworth Cricket Bowling and Tennis Club, which has now been our home for 17 years, was one of the many big steps that were taken.

“We have a great working relationship with the club and are very grateful for their continued support.

“Other highlights have got to be winning four consecutive Pontins Finals – the only band in the country to achieve this – and progressing from a Youth Band through the sections to gain promotion to the 1st Section in 2013.

“We have had numerous successes at various contests over the years including the Whit Friday contests, on several occasions being adjudged to be the best in our section on the circuit.

“More recently we placed eighth out of 120 bands on the circuit, which included many Championship and higher section bands.

“Another highlight would be celebrating Uppermill Band’s 40th Anniversary in 2019 with a concert in the Civic Hall Uppermill.

“Among the audience were invited guests who had conducted or played in the band over the years, many now playing at Championship level.

“Our biggest achievement was becoming the National Champion Band of Great Britain (3rd Section) in Sept 2019, gaining promotion to 2nd Section followed closely by becoming Regional 2nd Section Champions in our very first contest following promotion.

“Having said all this, for me it isn’t all about winning contest. It’s seeing the smiles on the faces of the audience enjoying the performance.

“But most of all it’s the feeling of belonging and being part of a committed group of people who not only work together as a team to be the best they can be, but also look after and support each other. My banding family.”

