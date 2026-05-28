Oldham fan enjoys dream Lord of the Rings experience

An Oldham woman has seen a lifelong dream come true thanks to a special initiative launched by one of the UK’s leading home care providers.

Cirsty Waller, who receives regular support from Caremark Oldham, was selected as one of just 20 people nationwide to have a wish granted through Caremark’s “Care for a Wish” campaign, launched to celebrate the company’s 20th anniversary.

Cirsty’s wish was to see The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall accompanied by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The experience was fully funded and organised by Caremark Limited and included travel to London, an evening meal and an overnight stay. Cirsty was joined on the trip by her son, Keiran.

Speaking about the experience, Cirsty said: “I have been a Lord of the Rings fan since I was a child, and it’s always had a very special place in my heart. It was my escape from life in general, and even now, if I am down or feeling really sad, I will put Lord of the Rings on.

“When I found out I had won, I was over the moon. I felt elated; it was amazing.

“The Royal Albert Hall was stunning. The show was brilliant, especially with the London Philharmonic Orchestra playing. It’s been a dream come true. I can’t thank Caremark enough for making my wish come true!”

Cirsty also praised the carers who support her at home and the difference they make to her daily life.

“I feel really attached to the staff who come to help me,” she said. “I love that Wanda makes time to fuss over my cats. Amelia tells me all about her weekends out, and this boosts my mood. I love Nazmeen coming and knowing which days she will be here, as that helps me with routines.

“I don’t want to feel poorly all the time, and they help take my mind off that.”

David Glover, CEO of Caremark, said the initiative highlights the importance of creating meaningful experiences for those receiving care.

“It’s incredibly humbling to be able to grant these wishes for the people we care for. Every single entry we received was meaningful, and the ones we’ve been able to fulfil have been especially poignant.

“These wishes are all about giving our customers opportunities to have moments of joy and connection and to create new memories that will be cherished.

“Making experiences happen for our wonderful customers like Cirsty is a complete privilege. It speaks to the very essence of who we are as a home care provider – committed to enhancing quality of life, not just meeting care needs.

“This campaign isn’t just a celebration of 20 years – it’s a reminder of why we do what we do. We’re here to support people’s wellbeing, dignity and joy as we all believe life is for living, not just existing.”