Whit Friday details confirmed for Saddleworth and Oldham

WHIT Friday organisers have confirmed the key details for this year’s Saddleworth and Oldham District band contests, which take place on Friday, May 29.

The event will again run across 11 village venues, with more than £35,000 in prize money available.

Committees say preparations are well under way and they are working closely with Oldham Council on road closures, safety planning and support for visitors.

Bands must register before May 27 through the official Whit Friday website.

Updated rules and guidance are also available there. All contests must finish by midnight under the agreement with Oldham Council and Greater Manchester Police.

This year’s adjudicators include Leigh Baker, Christopher Bond, Gordon Eddison, Alan Fernie, Allan Holdsworth, T Newbigging, Jonathan Pippen, Benjamin Richeton, Stephen Tighe, Matt Whitfield and Christopher Wormald.

Prize money varies by village, with Uppermill and Delph offering £1,250 for the top band. Lydgate has the highest single prize at £1,400. Most contests start at 4pm and run until around 10pm, with a few staying open until 10.30pm depending on queues.

Dobcross will again livestream its contest for those who want to follow the action from home.

The Whit Friday band contests remain one of the biggest nights of the year in Saddleworth, drawing thousands of players and spectators.

Organisers say they are expecting another strong turnout and are encouraging residents to plan ahead for road closures and busy village centres.