Oldham GP welcomes Burnham’s pledge to make ending rough sleeping a priority

AN OLDHAM GP, councillor and charity founder has welcomed new Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s commitment to making the ending of rough sleeping a priority for his government.

Dr Zahid Chauhan OBE, who founded the Homeless Friendly charity, said the announcement was a “welcome first step” towards making tackling homelessness a national priority.

He praised Mr Burnham’s longstanding work on homelessness and said the commitment offered hope that further progress could be made in improving support for people without a secure home.

Cllr Chauhan, who represents the Alexandra ward on Oldham Council, commented: “Prime Minister Andy Burnham has consistently shown real leadership on tackling homelessness and I warmly welcome his powerful statement and continued commitment to ending rough sleeping. His hard work and determination over many years are deeply appreciated.

“Ending rough sleeping is not only a policy priority, it is a moral responsibility. Everyone deserves dignity and a secure place to call home. Access to housing is fundamental to good health, opportunity and social justice.”

Dr Chauhan, an NHS GP, also highlighted Mr Burnham’s previous support for Homeless Friendly, which was launched in 2017 to help improve access to primary healthcare for people experiencing homelessness.

“When we officially launched Homeless Friendly in 2017, Andy Burnham gave his support to our vision of making GP surgeries Homeless Friendly,” he said.

“He understood that healthcare is a basic human right and that no one should face barriers to accessing a GP because they are homeless. His backing helped raise awareness of the barriers people experiencing homelessness face in accessing healthcare and reinforced the message that everyone deserves compassionate, inclusive primary care.”

Since its launch, Homeless Friendly has worked with GP practices and healthcare organisations across the UK to encourage more inclusive services and remove barriers preventing people experiencing homelessness from accessing NHS care.

Dr Chauhan said the Prime Minister’s renewed focus on rough sleeping provided an opportunity for the Government, NHS, councils, housing providers and charities to work together to deliver long-term change.

“Ending rough sleeping requires sustained collaboration across every part of society.

“Homeless Friendly stands ready to support the government’s efforts by sharing our experience of making GP surgeries more accessible to people experiencing homelessness.

“I hope the Prime Minister’s commitment will bring together the government, the NHS, charities and local communities so that everyone has not only a roof over their head, but also access to the healthcare and support they need to rebuild their lives.”