Village fete set to bring community together in Scouthead and Austerlands

A popular community event is set to return to Saddleworth next month as the Scouthead and Austerlands Village Fete takes place on Saturday, August 8.

The fete will be held at Dawson’s Field in Scouthead from 11am until 3pm, with organisers promising a day packed with entertainment, community spirit and family-friendly activities. Entry is free, although donations will be welcomed.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of food and drink stalls, games, activities, live music and dance performances throughout the day. Traditional fete attractions including a tombola and raffle will also feature.

The event will be officially opened by Barbara Beeley, chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council, and will also be attended by the Mayor of Oldham, Pam Byrne.

Organised by the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group, the annual fete aims to bring together residents and visitors from across the local area, celebrating village life while raising support for community activities.

Event details

When: Saturday, August 8, 11am to 3pm

Saturday, August 8, 11am to 3pm Where: Dawson’s Field, Scouthead

Dawson’s Field, Scouthead Entry: Free, with donations welcome