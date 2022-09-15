Oldham holds Civic Commemorative service to mark State Funeral of the Queen

PEOPLE across Oldham are invited to a Civic Commemorative inter-faith church service on Sunday, September 18, on the eve of the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

The service, to be led by the Revd Canon Jean Hurlston, is open to people of all faiths and begins at Oldham Parish Church at 6pm.

The day of the state funeral on Monday, September 19 will be a Bank Holiday to enable people to watch Her Majesty’s funeral and pay their respects.

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “This coming weekend will be an opportunity for all of us to pay our respects to the Queen and remember her incredible life of public service.

“She is the only monarch most of us have ever known, and in these turbulent and ever-changing times, her reign was our one constant source of stability and strength.

“Her loyalty, dignity and commitment to us all here in the UK and across the Commonwealth are an inspiration; and will continue to be so as we come together in these saddest of times to remember her great legacy and achievements.

“Our thoughts remain with the Royal Family and we are writing to Buckingham Palace to offer our condolences.”

On Bank Holiday Monday, Oldham Council services will be running at reduced levels, and all schools and council buildings accessible to the public will be closed.

However, access will be available so residents can sign Books of Condolence that day at Oldham Civic Centre and also at Oldham Parish Church, where people may also lay floral tributes.

Emergency out-of-hours services will remain available for urgent situations such as social care.

Waste and recycling collections will take place as normal so if your bins are due to be emptied on Monday put your bins out as usual. Arkwright Street Household Waste and Recycling Centre will also be open from 8am until 8pm.

For more information on council services and all other arrangements for the weekend and the Bank Holiday, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/queenelizabethii

