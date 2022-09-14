House plans to be re-visited after Grasscroft land sold at auction?

A plot of undeveloped scrubland in Grasscroft has sold at auction for £165,000.

The recent sale of the site at Mossley Road could now see the building of a three-bedroom detached house for which an initial green light was granted more than three years ago.

It is understood that despite the time scale, local authority planners are satisfied a start has been made on site to preserve the planning permission.

The sloping parcel of land, close to Mossley Road’s junction with High Grove Road and measuring just under one hectare, went under the hammer last month.

In proposals originally submitted to Oldham Council in November 2018, consent was sought for an ‘upside down house’, designed for a retired couple, featuring bedrooms on the lower ground floor and living space on the upper ground floor.”

An unnamed stream runs across the land prior to entering a ground level rusted metal culvert further down the site.

The culvert extends through the site to the south where it runs under Mossley Road.

Landscaping was described as a fundamental part of the scheme by opening up the existing stream currently covered within a pipe. The aim is to encourage natural wildlife and vegetation.

Existing rocks will be re-used to surround the stream, reducing the number of skips/ large vehicles being used during construction.

To view the original application visit https://planningpa.oldham.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=ZZZSIMMCTV099

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

