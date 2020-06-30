Oldham library reopens to the public

Oldham Library is reopening – with a few changes that you might want to make a note of.

From Monday, July 6 you’ll be able to access a limited range of facilities, such as checking out books and using the computers.

Due to the 2m social distancing rules visitors won’t be able to browse the bookshelves.

Instead, you’ll be able to choose from one of the genre packs we’ve prepared, each containing three books.

So, you might want to pick up a thriller selection to read in bed. Or why not enjoy learning more about how a footballer rose to the top of the game as you sit in the garden reading books from a sport pack?

Children’s books will also be available, with genre packs for different age groups.

All available books will have been quarantined for 72 hours.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture said: “Oldham Library is one of the busiest in the North West and it is a very important service for everyone in the community, so we are pleased it is reopening.

“However, due to the ongoing pandemic we are can only offer certain reduced services at this time. Hopefully this will change over time.

“Think of others before you visit – if you have any coronavirus symptoms please stay away and continue to use the online facilities.”

The library will be open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

The Lifelong Learning Centre and Gallery Oldham are not currently open to the public while they are being prepared to open safely. Services are continuing to be delivered online.

Adults will be able to access to IT – for a maximum of one hour, per day, per customer – at set times.

The toilets, café, gallery shop, children’s library and the study space will remain closed, for now in line with government guidelines.

Once we have more information about the other libraries in the borough we’ll share it with you.

For up to date information about what services and facilities will be available visit www.oldham.gov.uk/libaries

