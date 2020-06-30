Yorkshire Street taxi rank relocated to help with social distancing in Oldham

Oldham Council has announced plans to reposition its taxi rank on Yorkshire Street to help with social distancing measures. It will be moved over the road to Greaves Street, running alongside the Old Town Hall.

The move is hoped to create more space for pedestrians and people visiting the nearby businesses.

Disabled access to vehicles would also be improved.

The work is part of our wider plans to ensure Oldham Town Centre, district centres and public spaces are safe and welcoming as lockdown continues to ease.

It also ties in with the Greater Manchester wide #SafeStreetsSaveLives campaign.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture, said: “We want people to come into Oldham Town Centre so they can support local businesses and the economy.

“So people can do this we are trying to make it as easy as possible to get about while social distancing.

“Small changes, like moving the taxi rank, can make a big difference as it offers extra space.”

For more information, details of the support available in Oldham and updates visit www.oldham.gov.uk/safecentres

