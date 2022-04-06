Oldham Lifelong Learning Service celebrates good Ofsted inspection

LEARNERS at Oldham Lifelong Learning are building confidence and self-belief, according to Ofsted.

Inspectors visited the Oldham Council service, rating it good in every area of the provision – including the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

Cllr Shaid Mushtaq, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “We are very proud to be helping thousands of people every year.

“These courses help them to reach personal and professional goals and prove it is never too late to learn something new.

“The ‘good’ Ofsted rating is recognition of the hard work of both our dedicated Lifelong Learning team and all our learners – who are at the heart of everything we do.”

Oldham Lifelong Learning offers a range of learning opportunities, funded by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

There are currently more than 1,200 learners enrolled on courses including English, maths, English for speakers of other languages, information technology and digital skills. Vocational courses are also available, such as in childcare and education.

Approximately two-thirds of the courses lead to qualifications. Programmes are taught in six lifelong learning centres and a small number of other community venues.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said: “Learners display positive attitudes to their learning. They enjoy their courses, feel valued by staff and are proud to be learners at OMBC. Learners who have additional learning needs feel well supported by tutors and learning support workers.

“Learners build their confidence and self-belief with the help and encouragement of tutors. For instance, learners on English courses are able to independently help their children with homework.”

They observed that learners feel safe, safeguarding is effective and leaders’ and tutors’ support extends beyond the taught curriculum, adding: “They routinely promote inclusion and put the learner and the community at the heart of everything they do.

“Tutors provide wraparound support to learners that breaks down barriers of isolation and crosses cultural divides. Learners who need additional support receive appropriate help in class or one-to-one coaching sessions outside class.”

