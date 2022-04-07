Oldham Expo is boost for businesses across the borough

BUSINESSES from across the borough and beyond came together to network, showcase their products and services, and meet customers at the successful second Oldham Expo.

The one-day exhibition at the Oldham Event Centre in March saw 30 businesses on display, with everything from mortgage services to breweries and the award-winning Saddleworth Independent and main sponsor Elysium Bridging.

Richard Taylor, organiser of the Oldham Expo

Hundreds of people streamed through the doors of the centre, at Boundary Park, throughout the day to find out what was on offer.

The Oldham Expo was created by Richard Taylor of All About Oldham to promote and connect local businesses to retail and trade visitors and aid their recovery after the pandemic.

Richard said: “The exhibition went very well again. It was a busy day of networking and making lots of connections with businesses from Oldham and beyond.

“We had an encouraging number of new exhibitors too which contributed to having a good variety of products and services showcased.

“Three years in and the event is well and truly established. It’s also nice to know it’s now attracting various business growth organisations who want to be part of it and support those involved.”

The next Oldham Expo will be held in September, with the exact date to be released in May.

Before then, monthly networking events are being held to give further support to businesses and enable them to network with each other in between each exhibition.

The next networking event will be on Thursday, April 28 at the Oldham Event Centre from 12pm-2pm, including a presentation from Mark Lowe Wealth Management and opportunity to network.

For more information about the networking events or the next Oldham Expo email Richard at: info@oldhamexpo.co.uk or visit www.oldhamexpo.co.uk

