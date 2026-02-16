Oldham Mountain Rescue assists injured walker on Valentine’s Day

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) was called out on Valentine’s Day, after a walker injured their ankle in woodland below Alphin Pike.

The incident occurred shortly after 4pm on Saturday, February 14, prompting the North West Ambulance Service to request support due to the challenging terrain.

Working alongside paramedics, one of OMRT’s Remote Rescue Medical Technicians assessed the casualty before immobilising the injured leg with a vacuum splint.

The wooded area beneath Alphin Pike is known for its steep and uneven ground, making access and evacuation particularly demanding.

While medical care was underway, other team members prepared a stretcher and organised a careful carry-out through woodland and grassland to reach the waiting ambulance.

The coordinated effort ensured the walker received prompt treatment and a safe transfer for further care.

A spokesperson for Oldham Mountain Rescue said, “We wish the casualty a speedy recovery,” highlighting the incident as a strong example of effective multi‑agency teamwork.

Eleven volunteers were involved in the rescue, which lasted around two hours.