Police warn residents after two vehicle thefts in Saddleworth

GREATER Manchester Police have issued a warning to residents after two motor vehicles were stolen in the Saddleworth South area within 24 hours.

The first theft was reported on February 13 from the Grove Road area of Uppermill. A second vehicle was taken shortly afterwards from Clough Lane in Grasscroft.

In both cases, the cars were stolen without the use of keys, and officers believe the offenders gained access by unknown means.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant, particularly overnight, and to report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

A spokesperson said the incidents serve as a reminder for vehicle owners to take extra precautions and to contact police with any information that may assist ongoing enquiries.