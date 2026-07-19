Oldham Mountain Rescue Team supports firefighters during major moorland fires 

MEMBERS of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team have played a vital role in supporting firefighters tackling the large moorland fires at Dove Stone Reservoir and Tintwistle.

As Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) continues its response to the blazes, the volunteer organisation has provided medical cover for firefighters and other emergency personnel.

It has also transported crews and equipment across difficult terrain using specialist 4×4 vehicles, and guided those tackling the issue to key access points using their extensive local knowledge.

The team also praised the efforts of the Peak District Moorland Group, as well as local farmers and landowners, whose expertise and commitment proved invaluable throughout the incident.

A spokesperson for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team said: “We would also like to recognise the incredible work of the Peak District Moorland Group, along with the local farmers and landowners.

“Their knowledge, commitment and tireless efforts have been invaluable throughout this incident, and their contribution is often unseen.

“Protecting our countryside and local communities has been a huge team effort.”

The team also thanked local businesses that stepped in to support emergency responders.

Best Food Logistics donated 2,000 bottles of water to help keep crews hydrated, while Tesco Greenfield kept firefighters and other responders fed over several days, even reopening the store on Sunday evening so emergency personnel could access food and drink.

With the hot, dry weather set to continue, Oldham Mountain Rescue Team is urging people to help reduce the risk of further fires by avoiding affected areas, following advice from the emergency services and reporting any signs of fire immediately by calling 999.