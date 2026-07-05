Oldham netball player set for Commonwealth Games 

OLDHAM Netball Club will be represented in the Commonwealth Games after one of its players was selected for Wales.

And Alex Johnson cannot be accused of not putting in the miles as she commutes to matches from either her hone city of Chester or where she lives in Cardiff.

The 23-year-old will head to Glasgow with the Welsh Feathers for the global event, which takes place between July 23 and August 2.

Her journey with Oldham began as a junior player, where her talent and determination quickly caught the eye.

Progressing through the club’s ranks, she established herself as a key member of the senior squad, becoming a regular fixture in the National Premier League team and helping the club secure four Premier League titles to date.

Her impressive performances earned her a Welsh Feathers debut in 2024 and she has since become a valued and consistent member of the national squad.

Alex also represents LexisNexis Dragons in the Netball Super League and 2026 saw them record their highest league finish in several years, ending the campaign in fifth place and narrowly missing out on the play-offs by just one position.

She said: “I am delighted to have been selected for the Commonwealth Games squad.

“It’s always an honour to represent my country, but to do so on one of the biggest stages in netball is incredibly exciting.

“I can’t wait to experience a Commonwealth Games camp with the rest of the Feathers and take it all in.”

Head Senior Coach at Oldham, Debbie Hallas added: “Everyone at Oldham Netball Club congratulates Alex on this fantastic achievement and wishes her and the Welsh Feathers every success as they prepare for Glasgow 2026.

“Her selection is a testament to her hard work, dedication and commitment, and she continues to be an inspiration to young players throughout the club.”