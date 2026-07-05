Area’s young people wanted to help Tour de France 

YOUNG people aged 18 to 25 from Saddleworth and Oldham have the chance to gain real work experience by volunteering at one of the world’s greatest sporting events.

The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will pass through the borough on July 30, 2027, putting Oldham on an international stage and creating a range of opportunities for local people, businesses and communities.

Grand Départ GB has launched its Readiness to Work programme, delivered by British Cycling, giving 18 to 25-year-olds the chance to volunteer as JOY Makers.

The programme, which will support 300 young people across the country, includes three months of mentoring with professionals from sectors including sport, event management, marketing and communications.

The programme also aims to give nationally recognised employability skills, including CV writing, interview preparation, resilience training, financial education and personal branding.

It is part of British Cycling’s wider JOY social impact initiative, which also includes a girls’ participation programme, digital schools resources, and a community engagement toolkit – all of which Oldham Council is actively supporting as part of its own campaign for the Grand Départ 2027.

Neil Consterdine, Director of Communities at Oldham Council, said: “The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift coming through Oldham is a landmark moment for our borough, but we want the legacy of this event to be felt long after the race has finished.

“This volunteering programme is a brilliant opportunity for young people in Oldham to build real skills, gain professional experience, and take a genuine step towards employment, all while being part of something historic.

“We’d encourage any eligible young person in the borough to get involved.”

To find out more about the Readiness to Work programme, visit letourgb.com/readiness-to-work.

For more information about Oldham’s stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, visit www.oldham.gov.uk/femmes.