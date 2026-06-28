Oldham performer stars alongside Stephen Graham in new Myles Smith music video

A young Oldham performer is set to appear alongside one of Britain’s most acclaimed actors after landing a starring role in the official short film for singer-songwriter Myles Smith’s latest release.

Abbie Kay Ashworth, who trains at the Sarah Byrne Acting Academy (SBAA), features in the short film accompanying Smith’s new single, Hold Me In The Dark. Written and directed by Smith himself, the production also stars BAFTA-winning actor Stephen Graham.

For Abbie, the opportunity to work alongside Graham – renowned for his acclaimed performances in Boiling Point, This Is England and Adolescence – marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Reflecting on the experience, Abbie said: “It was such a surreal feeling, working with somebody I’ve looked up to in TV and film for such a long time. Such a dream come true.

“It was such an honour to be able to work with Stephen. He’s such a down-to-earth and lovely person. Working with Stephen didn’t disappoint at all; his acting to see in person whilst working with him is truly something phenomenal and out of this world. His advice and kind words will forever stick with me in my heart and soul. I hope to work with him again someday.”

She also praised Myles Smith for creating a welcoming and inspiring environment on set.

“Working with Myles was such an honour. The dedication and passion he puts into his work is truly something extraordinary, and I’m so incredibly grateful and inspired to be able to work with a person like him.

“When I first met him and first stepped onto set, I already knew he was going to be so welcoming with me, and he was. Myles is so funny and so kind and overall, just a wonderful human being to be around. I’m so incredibly proud of his new album and to be a part of something he holds close to his heart. I hope to see him again soon.”

Sarah Byrne, founder of the Sarah Byrne Acting Academy, said Abbie’s success reflects the hard work and dedication she has shown throughout her training.

“We are so incredibly proud of Abbie,” she said. “This is exactly the kind of opportunity we hope for every student at the academy – a chance to learn from and work alongside an actor of Stephen Graham’s calibre.

“Abbie has worked so hard, and to see that translate into a role like this is a wonderful moment for her and for everyone at Sarah Byrne Acting Academy.”

SBM Agency also praised Abbie’s achievement.

“Abbie’s casting in this music video is a brilliant example of the calibre of talent we represent at SBM Agency,” a spokesperson said. “Watching her grow in confidence and ability has been a privilege and seeing her share the screen with someone as respected as Stephen Graham is testament to her dedication.

“We’re excited for everyone to see her on screen, and we look forward to supporting Abbie through many more opportunities to come.”

Based in Oldham, Sarah Byrne Acting Academy provides performing arts training for young people across Greater Manchester. Many students go on to secure professional opportunities in television, film and music through the academy’s sister company, SBM Agency, with Abbie’s latest role providing a shining example of local talent reaching a national audience.

The short film for Hold Me In The Dark was released on Monday, 22 June, and will be available to view on YouTube.

The release comes during a landmark period for Myles Smith, whose debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life., has received widespread critical acclaim. With more than 4.7 billion global streams, a BRIT Rising Star Award, an Ivor Novello Award and a sold-out headline show at London’s O2 Arena already under his belt, Smith continues to cement his reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting and influential emerging artists.