University Campus Oldham student designs logo for new business network

A talented University Campus Oldham (UCO) student has become the creative force behind the logo of the newly launched Oldham Business Network (OBN).

The network, which aims to create a more connected, engaged and positive business community across Oldham, officially launched last month. Its new visual identity was designed by James Lord, a third-year BA (Hons) Graphic Design student at UCO.

James’s logo was selected by Oldham Business Network founder Ian Taylor following a live project brief set for Graphic Design students at the campus. Eight students were invited to submit concepts, with James’s design ultimately chosen to represent the organisation.

Following the selection process, James worked directly with Ian to refine and develop the design before the final version was approved and produced.

The collaboration highlighted the growing links between local businesses and educational institutions. Speaking at the launch event, Ian emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships with University Campus Oldham, Oldham College and other education providers to help drive economic growth across the borough.

Ian also praised James’s contribution to the project, telling Oldham Community Radio: “James blew us away. Not only with his design talent, but his attitude and his values. Nothing was too much trouble; he was responsive and professional on every level.”

For James, the opportunity proved to be one of the standout moments of his studies.

“Working on the Oldham Business Network project was an amazing experience and one of the highlights of my time at University Campus Oldham,” he said.

“Having my design chosen was a proud moment and a huge confidence boost.

“As soon as I received the brief, the idea for the logo came to me almost instantly. I felt really connected to the project from the start, as Oldham is my hometown.

“Working with Ian, the founder of OBN, and Adrian, an experienced designer, on a live client brief with real outcomes, was a great opportunity. The project gave me valuable insight into what it’s like to work as a designer: presenting ideas, receiving feedback, collaborating with others and creating something that will have a genuine impact, as well as gaining knowledge from experienced people in my field.

“The biggest thing I’ve taken away from the experience is confidence. Receiving feedback and working alongside clients, designers and developers has really helped me to believe in my abilities. This has given me a much clearer understanding of the industry and has helped prepare me for the start of my creative career.”

James’s tutor, Brandon Thomas, Graphic Design Lecturer at University Campus Oldham, said the student had embraced the challenge from the outset.

“James grabbed the challenge of creating a logo for the Oldham Business Network with both hands,” he said. “He won the brief, has earned some industry contacts and got his name out there, proving he is a reliable professional.”