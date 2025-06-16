Oldham Post Office saved as temporary branch opens following WH Smith closure

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

OLDHAM town centre’s Post Office has been saved after the WH Smith that operated the service closed down in May.

The closure of the branch in the Spindles Shopping Centre sparked fears locals would be left without a town centre Post Office, with the nearest alternatives being ‘hard to reach’.

But Oldham MP Jim McMahon has announced a new temporary branch will open at Unit 10 of the shopping mall from the 18th of June. Once a new operator is confirmed, a permanent service will open at the same location.

Sharing the update on Facebook, Oldham MP Jim McMahon said: “Constituents rightly raised concerns over accessibility and the need for the service to be in the town centre, with the closest branch in Coldhurst being hard for some to reach. I share these concerns, and raised with the Post Office that people in Oldham need a clear commitment that a post office will remain in the town centre with no gap in service while a replacement branch and postmaster was found.

“The Post Office have now agreed to establish a temporary service in the near-term for our community, while a new permanent branch is built. … The only difference will be having a more basic service now while the full branch is established with the new postmaster.”

Mr McMahon also praised local residents for their vocal opposition to the closure, adding: “Thank you to all constituents that have had their say either through social media, contacting my office or through the formal consultation. It has been inspiring to see how our community has come together to fight to keep the Post Office on our high-street.”

Residents have welcomed the news, with one commenting: “This is most welcome and brilliant good news Jim.”

WH Smith closed down on May 3. Though Oldham Council had previously announced the search for a new postmaster was already well underway, they noted the process ‘takes time’ and warned residents may be without a town centre service for several months.

Staff affected by the change were offered jobs at other stores, according to Oldham Council.

The nearest alternative Post Office branches until June 18 are on Lee Street and Hardy Street.