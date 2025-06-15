Saddleworth shines as Whit Friday sees huge crowds

THE SUN shone (despite an ever-changing weather forecast that at one point predicted storms) and the sweet sound of brass echoed through the air as Whit Friday delivered.

They came from far and wide – very far and wide in some cases – to perform as bands showed off their skills.

City of Traralgon Band – which hails from east of Melbourne – flew in all the way from Australia, to soak up the sights and sounds.

Craig Marinus, of the ensemble, said: “We had a fabulous time and such a great experience.

“Thanks for making us so welcome and congratulations on such a brilliant event.”

Norway was also represented as Tasta Brass wowed the crowds.

While the prize for the most eagerly anticipated performance definitely went to Chav Brass, especially if the reception in Uppermill was anything to go by.

Saddleworth saw packed venues throughout, with Lydgate taking the crown for the busiest as 72 bands performed at The White Hart.

That was extra special as that leg was celebrating its 50th year.

However, each of the 11 locations reported brilliant turnouts from people who lapped up the bands that took to the stage.

When it came to results, Black Dyke, Hepworth and Brighouse and Rastrick all featured strongly.

But there was plenty of local recognition as bands based in and around Saddleworth were all mentioned when it came to prizes.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band, conducted by Garry Cutt, took the overall honour of the Saddleworth and Oldham contests, winning first prize of £2,500.

Black Dyke came second with Hepworth third, while Milnrow took the local prize ahead of Oldham Band (Lees) and Boarshurst SIlver, while Wardle Academy took the youth prize.

Area Open Champion:

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

Hepworth

Local Area Champion:

Milnrow

Oldham Band (Lees)

Boarshurst Silver

Youth:

Wardle Academy Youth

SADDLEWORTH AND OLDHAM RESULTS

DELPH

75 competing bands

Black Dyke

Brighouse and Rastrick

Leyland

Chav Brass

Aldbourne

Milnrow

Best First Section Band: City of Bradford

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section Band: Bedford Concert Brass

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre

Runner-up: Wardle Academy Youth

Best Band not in Championships Section: ASB Brass

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver

Runner-up: Delph

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver

Runner-up: Friezeland

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick

Best Euphonium: Black Dyke

Best Trombones: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Basses: Black Dyke

Best Soprano: Leyland

DENSHAW

55 competing bands

Hepworth

Black Dyke

Redbridge Brass

Hawk Green

Whitworth Vale and Healey

Delph

Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Runner-up: Boarshurst Silver

Best Local Band: Hebden Bridge

Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Runner-up: City of Bradford

Best Second Section Band: Delph Band

Runner-up: Slaithwaite

Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Runner-up: Maltby Miners

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough

Runner-up: Loxley Silver

Best Soprano: Hepworth

Best Bass Section: Hepworth

DIGGLE

58 competing bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Hepworth

Redbridge Brass

Wingates

City of Bradford

Aldbourne

Best First/Second Section Band: City of Bradford

Runner-up: Uppermill

Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Milwaukee Festival Brass

Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass

Peter Blacker Prize: Tasta Brass

Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre

Holden Cup: Milnrow

Best Soprano: Hepworth

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Bass Section: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Euphonium: Hepworth

Best Instrumentalist not in Championship Section: Trombone — Uppermill

Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre — cornet

Best Band on march: Milnrow

Most Entertaining Band on march: Wroughton Silver

DOBCROSS

61 competing bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Hepworth

Chav Brass

Milnrow

Aldbourne

KNDS Fairey

Best First Section Band: Hebden Bridge

Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Crookes Brass

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre

Runner-up: Dobcross Youth

Best Overseas Band: Tasta Brass

Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver

Best Local Band on Whit Friday morning: Boarshurst Silver

Best Bass Section: Hepworth

Best Soloist: Brighouse and Rastrick

Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre

Best Local Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth

First Band: Elland Silver

Last Band: Dobcross Silver

@ggc_media 🎺 WHIT FRIDAY 2025 Uppermill Brass Band kick off proceedings this Whit Friday as they lead the march on the High Street. And the sun is out! 😁 Hail Smiling Morn 🎶 #saddleworth #whitfriday ♬ original sound – GGC Media

FRIEZLAND

36 competing bands

Dobcross Silver

BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Clock Face Miners Heritage

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre

Runner-up: Littleborough

Best University Band: University of Lancaster

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Runner-up: Mossley Hollins School

Best Solo Cornet: Clockface Miners Heritage

Best Basses: City of Traralgon (Australia)

Deportment: 2nd Rossendale Scouts

Best Entertainment: Oldham Music Centre Youth

GREENFIELD

69 competing bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Black Dyke

Milnrow

Best First Section Band: Lindley

Runner-up: Uppermill

Best Second Section Band: Tintwistle

Runner-up: Clockface Miners Heritage

Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Runner-up: Pillowell Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Wardle Academy Youth

Runner-up: Tottington Public

Third place: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Runner-up: Coleshill Youth

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Best Local Fourth Section Band: Friezland

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Dobcross Youth Training Band

Best Overseas Band: City of Traralgon (Australia)

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick

Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick

Youth Solo Prize: Wardle Academy Youth

Deportment: Sandhurst Silver

Runner-up: British Army Catterick

GROTTON

47 competing bands

Black Dyke

Hepworth

Brighouse and Rastrick

KNDS Fairey

Oldham Band (Lees)

Wingates

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass

Runner-up: Lindley

Best Second Section Band: Slaithwaite

Runner-up: Shirland Welfare

Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Welfare

Runner-up: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section Band: Pillowell Silver

Runner-up: Tottington Public

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth

Runner-up: Dobcross Youth

Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Runner-up: Milnrow

Best Scratch Band: British Army Catterick

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick

Best Soprano: Hepworth

LEES AND SPRINGHEAD

37 competing bands

Hepworth

KNDS Fairey

Chav Brass

Best First Section Band: Manx Concert Brass

Runner-up: Lindley

Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare

Runner-up: City of Traralgon (Australia)

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver

Runner-up: Sale Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: Manx Concert Brass

Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best in OMBC: Boarshurst Silver

Best Cornet: KNDS Fairey

Best Euphonium: Oldham Band (Lees)

Spot Prize: Sale Brass

Deportment: British Army Band Catterick

LYDGATE

72 competing bands

Black Dyke

KNDS Fairey

Brighouse and Rastrick

Milnrow

Aldbourne

Hepworth

Best First Section: Elland Silver

Runner-up: Manx Concert Brass

Best Second Section: Tintwistle

Runner-up: City of Chester Bluecoat

Best Third Section: Dobcross Silver

Runner-up: Clockface Miners Heritage

Best Fourth Section: Queensbury Music Centre

Runner-up: Tasta Brass

Best Local Band: Milnrow

Runner-up: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth

Runner-up: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Deportment: British Army Catterick

Junior Deportment: Wardle Academy Youth

Best Trombones: Aldbourne

Best Basses: KNDS Fairey

Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick

Best Cornet: Milnrow

Best Youth Soprano Cornet: Wardle Academy Youth

SCOUTHEAD AND AUSTERLANDS

KNDS Fairey

Leyland

Hepworth

Oldham Band (Lees)

Aldbourne

Brighouse and Rastrick

Best First Section: Elland Silver

Runner-up: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Best Second Section: Uppermill

Runner-up: Slaithwaite

Best third Section: Dobcross Silver

Runner-up: Sale Brass

Best Fourth Section: Littleborough

Runner-up: London Metropolitan

Youth Section: Dobcross Youth

Runner-up: Wardle Academy

Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Deportment: British Army Band Catterick

Youth Deportment: Wardle Academy

UPPERMILL

59 competing bands

Brighouse and Rastrick

Chav Brass

Hepworth

KNDS Fairey

Whitworth Vale and Healey

Boarshurst Silver

Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Runner-up: Blackburn and Darwen

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Runner-up: Delph

Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Runner-up: Littleport

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough Brass

Runner-up: Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Best Local Band: Boarshurst Silver

Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth

Runner-up: Oldham Music Centre

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick

Local Deportment: Marsden Sliver

Youth Deportment: Oldham Music Centre