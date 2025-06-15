Saddleworth shines as Whit Friday sees huge crowds

THE SUN shone (despite an ever-changing weather forecast that at one point predicted storms) and the sweet sound of brass echoed through the air as Whit Friday delivered.
They came from far and wide – very far and wide in some cases – to perform as bands showed off their skills.
City of Traralgon Band – which hails from east of Melbourne – flew in all the way from Australia, to soak up the sights and sounds.
Craig Marinus, of the ensemble, said: “We had a fabulous time and such a great experience.
“Thanks for making us so welcome and congratulations on such a brilliant event.”
Norway was also represented as Tasta Brass wowed the crowds.
While the prize for the most eagerly anticipated performance definitely went to Chav Brass, especially if the reception in Uppermill was anything to go by.
Saddleworth saw packed venues throughout, with Lydgate taking the crown for the busiest as 72 bands performed at The White Hart.
That was extra special as that leg was celebrating its 50th year.
However, each of the 11 locations reported brilliant turnouts from people who lapped up the bands that took to the stage.
When it came to results, Black Dyke, Hepworth and Brighouse and Rastrick all featured strongly.
But there was plenty of local recognition as bands based in and around Saddleworth were all mentioned when it came to prizes.
Brighouse and Rastrick Band, conducted by Garry Cutt, took the overall honour of the Saddleworth and Oldham contests, winning first prize of £2,500.
Black Dyke came second with Hepworth third, while Milnrow took the local prize ahead of Oldham Band (Lees) and Boarshurst SIlver, while Wardle Academy took the youth prize.
Area Open Champion:
Brighouse and Rastrick
Black Dyke
Hepworth
Local Area Champion:
Milnrow
Oldham Band (Lees)
Boarshurst Silver
Youth:
Wardle Academy Youth
SADDLEWORTH AND OLDHAM RESULTS
DELPH
75 competing bands
Black Dyke
Brighouse and Rastrick
Leyland
Chav Brass
Aldbourne
Milnrow
Best First Section Band: City of Bradford
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Best Fourth Section Band: Bedford Concert Brass
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre
Runner-up: Wardle Academy Youth
Best Band not in Championships Section: ASB Brass
Best Local Band: Marsden Silver
Runner-up: Delph
Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver
Runner-up: Friezeland
Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Black Dyke
Best Trombones: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Basses: Black Dyke
Best Soprano: Leyland
DENSHAW
55 competing bands
Hepworth
Black Dyke
Redbridge Brass
Hawk Green
Whitworth Vale and Healey
Delph
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Runner-up: Boarshurst Silver
Best Local Band: Hebden Bridge
Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey
Runner-up: City of Bradford
Best Second Section Band: Delph Band
Runner-up: Slaithwaite
Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Runner-up: Maltby Miners
Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough
Runner-up: Loxley Silver
Best Soprano: Hepworth
Best Bass Section: Hepworth
DIGGLE
58 competing bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Hepworth
Redbridge Brass
Wingates
City of Bradford
Aldbourne
Best First/Second Section Band: City of Bradford
Runner-up: Uppermill
Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Milwaukee Festival Brass
Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass
Peter Blacker Prize: Tasta Brass
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre
Holden Cup: Milnrow
Best Soprano: Hepworth
Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Bass Section: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Hepworth
Best Instrumentalist not in Championship Section: Trombone — Uppermill
Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre — cornet
Best Band on march: Milnrow
Most Entertaining Band on march: Wroughton Silver
DOBCROSS
61 competing bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Hepworth
Chav Brass
Milnrow
Aldbourne
KNDS Fairey
Best First Section Band: Hebden Bridge
Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Crookes Brass
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre
Runner-up: Dobcross Youth
Best Overseas Band: Tasta Brass
Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Local Band on Whit Friday morning: Boarshurst Silver
Best Bass Section: Hepworth
Best Soloist: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre
Best Local Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth
First Band: Elland Silver
Last Band: Dobcross Silver
FRIEZLAND
36 competing bands
Dobcross Silver
BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Clock Face Miners Heritage
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre
Runner-up: Littleborough
Best University Band: University of Lancaster
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins School
Best Solo Cornet: Clockface Miners Heritage
Best Basses: City of Traralgon (Australia)
Deportment: 2nd Rossendale Scouts
Best Entertainment: Oldham Music Centre Youth
GREENFIELD
69 competing bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Black Dyke
Milnrow
Best First Section Band: Lindley
Runner-up: Uppermill
Best Second Section Band: Tintwistle
Runner-up: Clockface Miners Heritage
Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Runner-up: Pillowell Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Tottington Public
Third place: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth
Runner-up: Coleshill Youth
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Local Fourth Section Band: Friezland
Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Dobcross Youth Training Band
Best Overseas Band: City of Traralgon (Australia)
Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick
Youth Solo Prize: Wardle Academy Youth
Deportment: Sandhurst Silver
Runner-up: British Army Catterick
GROTTON
47 competing bands
Black Dyke
Hepworth
Brighouse and Rastrick
KNDS Fairey
Oldham Band (Lees)
Wingates
Best First Section Band: Silk Brass
Runner-up: Lindley
Best Second Section Band: Slaithwaite
Runner-up: Shirland Welfare
Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Welfare
Runner-up: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Best Fourth Section Band: Pillowell Silver
Runner-up: Tottington Public
Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Dobcross Youth
Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Runner-up: Milnrow
Best Scratch Band: British Army Catterick
Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Soprano: Hepworth
LEES AND SPRINGHEAD
37 competing bands
Hepworth
KNDS Fairey
Chav Brass
Best First Section Band: Manx Concert Brass
Runner-up: Lindley
Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare
Runner-up: City of Traralgon (Australia)
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Runner-up: Sale Brass
Best Fourth Section Band: Manx Concert Brass
Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group
Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best in OMBC: Boarshurst Silver
Best Cornet: KNDS Fairey
Best Euphonium: Oldham Band (Lees)
Spot Prize: Sale Brass
Deportment: British Army Band Catterick
LYDGATE
72 competing bands
Black Dyke
KNDS Fairey
Brighouse and Rastrick
Milnrow
Aldbourne
Hepworth
Best First Section: Elland Silver
Runner-up: Manx Concert Brass
Best Second Section: Tintwistle
Runner-up: City of Chester Bluecoat
Best Third Section: Dobcross Silver
Runner-up: Clockface Miners Heritage
Best Fourth Section: Queensbury Music Centre
Runner-up: Tasta Brass
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Runner-up: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Oldham Music Centre Youth
Deportment: British Army Catterick
Junior Deportment: Wardle Academy Youth
Best Trombones: Aldbourne
Best Basses: KNDS Fairey
Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Cornet: Milnrow
Best Youth Soprano Cornet: Wardle Academy Youth
SCOUTHEAD AND AUSTERLANDS
KNDS Fairey
Leyland
Hepworth
Oldham Band (Lees)
Aldbourne
Brighouse and Rastrick
Best First Section: Elland Silver
Runner-up: Whitworth Vale and Healey
Best Second Section: Uppermill
Runner-up: Slaithwaite
Best third Section: Dobcross Silver
Runner-up: Sale Brass
Best Fourth Section: Littleborough
Runner-up: London Metropolitan
Youth Section: Dobcross Youth
Runner-up: Wardle Academy
Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Deportment: British Army Band Catterick
Youth Deportment: Wardle Academy
UPPERMILL
59 competing bands
Brighouse and Rastrick
Chav Brass
Hepworth
KNDS Fairey
Whitworth Vale and Healey
Boarshurst Silver
Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey
Runner-up: Blackburn and Darwen
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Runner-up: Delph
Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Runner-up: Littleport
Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough Brass
Runner-up: Dobcross Brass Monkeys
Best Local Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Oldham Music Centre
Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick
Local Deportment: Marsden Sliver
Youth Deportment: Oldham Music Centre
