Breaking News Featured News

Saddleworth shines as Whit Friday sees huge crowds

Gary Carter June 15, 2025

THE SUN shone (despite an ever-changing weather forecast that at one point predicted storms) and the sweet sound of brass echoed through the air as Whit Friday delivered.

They came from far and wide – very far and wide in some cases – to perform as bands showed off their skills.

City of Traralgon Band – which hails from east of Melbourne – flew in all the way from Australia, to soak up the sights and sounds.

Lydgate

Craig Marinus, of the ensemble, said: “We had a fabulous time and such a great experience.

“Thanks for making us so welcome and congratulations on such a brilliant event.”

Norway was also represented as Tasta Brass wowed the crowds.

While the prize for the most eagerly anticipated performance definitely went to Chav Brass, especially if the reception in Uppermill was anything to go by.

Saddleworth saw packed venues throughout, with Lydgate taking the crown for the busiest as 72 bands performed at The White Hart.

That was extra special as that leg was celebrating its 50th year.

However, each of the 11 locations reported brilliant turnouts from people who lapped up the bands that took to the stage.

When it came to results, Black Dyke, Hepworth and Brighouse and Rastrick all featured strongly.

But there was plenty of local recognition as bands based in and around Saddleworth were all mentioned when it came to prizes.

Brighouse and Rastrick Band, conducted by Garry Cutt, took the overall honour of the Saddleworth and Oldham contests, winning first prize of £2,500.

Black Dyke came second with Hepworth third, while Milnrow took the local prize ahead of Oldham Band (Lees) and Boarshurst SIlver, while Wardle Academy took the youth prize.

Frank and Judith Rothwell in Greenfield

Area Open Champion:

Brighouse and Rastrick
Black Dyke
Hepworth

Local Area Champion:

Milnrow
Oldham Band (Lees)
Boarshurst Silver

Youth:

Wardle Academy Youth

 

SADDLEWORTH AND OLDHAM RESULTS

 

DELPH

 

75 competing bands

 

Black Dyke
Brighouse and Rastrick
Leyland
Chav Brass

Aldbourne
Milnrow

Best First Section Band: City of Bradford
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Best Fourth Section Band: Bedford Concert Brass

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre
Runner-up: Wardle Academy Youth

Best Band not in Championships Section: ASB Brass

Best Local Band: Marsden Silver
Runner-up: Delph

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver
Runner-up: Friezeland

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Black Dyke
Best Trombones: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Basses: Black Dyke
Best Soprano: Leyland

DENSHAW

 

55 competing bands

 

Hepworth
Black Dyke
Redbridge Brass
Hawk Green

Whitworth Vale and Healey
Delph

 

Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Runner-up: Boarshurst Silver

Best Local Band: Hebden Bridge

Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey
Runner-up: City of Bradford

Best Second Section Band: Delph Band
Runner-up: Slaithwaite

Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Runner-up: Maltby Miners

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough
Runner-up: Loxley Silver

Best Soprano: Hepworth
Best Bass Section: Hepworth

 

DIGGLE

 

58 competing bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick

Hepworth
Redbridge Brass
Wingates
City of Bradford
Aldbourne

Best First/Second Section Band: City of Bradford
Runner-up: Uppermill
Best Third/Fourth Section Band: Milwaukee Festival Brass
Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass
Peter Blacker Prize: Tasta Brass
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre

Holden Cup: Milnrow

Best Soprano: Hepworth
Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Bass Section: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Hepworth
Best Instrumentalist not in Championship Section: Trombone — Uppermill
Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre — cornet
Best Band on march: Milnrow
Most Entertaining Band on march: Wroughton Silver

 

DOBCROSS

 

61 competing bands

Brighouse and Rastrick
Hepworth
Chav Brass
Milnrow
Aldbourne
KNDS Fairey

 

Best First Section Band: Hebden Bridge
Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare
Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Fourth Section Band: Crookes Brass

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre
Runner-up: Dobcross Youth

Best Overseas Band: Tasta Brass
Best Unregistered Band: Chav Brass
Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Saddleworth Band: Dobcross Silver
Best Local Band on Whit Friday morning: Boarshurst Silver

Best Bass Section: Hepworth
Best Soloist: Brighouse and Rastrick
Best Youth Soloist: Oldham Music Centre
Best Local Youth Soloist: Dobcross Youth

First Band: Elland Silver
Last Band: Dobcross Silver

@ggc_media

🎺 WHIT FRIDAY 2025 Uppermill Brass Band kick off proceedings this Whit Friday as they lead the march on the High Street. And the sun is out! 😁 Hail Smiling Morn 🎶 #saddleworth #whitfriday

♬ original sound – GGC Media

FRIEZLAND

 

36 competing bands

Dobcross Silver
BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Clock Face Miners Heritage

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre
Runner-up: Littleborough

Best University Band: University of Lancaster

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth
Runner-up: Mossley Hollins School

Best Solo Cornet: Clockface Miners Heritage
Best Basses: City of Traralgon (Australia)

Deportment: 2nd Rossendale Scouts
Best Entertainment: Oldham Music Centre Youth

 

GREENFIELD

 

69 competing bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick
Black Dyke
Milnrow

Best First Section Band: Lindley
Runner-up: Uppermill

Best Second Section Band: Tintwistle
Runner-up: Clockface Miners Heritage

Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Runner-up: Pillowell Silver

Best Fourth Section Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Tottington Public
Third place: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Youth Band: Oldham Music Centre Youth
Runner-up: Coleshill Youth

Best Local Band: Milnrow
Best Local Fourth Section Band: Friezland

Best Saddleworth Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Saddleworth Youth Band: Dobcross Youth Training Band

Best Overseas Band: City of Traralgon (Australia)

Best Solo Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick
Youth Solo Prize: Wardle Academy Youth

Deportment: Sandhurst Silver
Runner-up: British Army Catterick

 

GROTTON

 

47 competing bands

 

Black Dyke
Hepworth
Brighouse and Rastrick
KNDS Fairey

Oldham Band (Lees)
Wingates

 

Best First Section Band: Silk Brass
Runner-up: Lindley

Best Second Section Band: Slaithwaite
Runner-up: Shirland Welfare

Best Third Section Band: Clockface Miners Welfare
Runner-up: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)

Best Fourth Section Band: Pillowell Silver
Runner-up: Tottington Public

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Dobcross Youth

Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Runner-up: Milnrow

Best Scratch Band: British Army Catterick

Best Cornet: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Soprano: Hepworth

 

LEES AND SPRINGHEAD

 

37 competing bands

 

Hepworth
KNDS Fairey
Chav Brass

 

Best First Section Band: Manx Concert Brass
Runner-up: Lindley

Best Second Section Band: Shirland Welfare
Runner-up: City of Traralgon (Australia)

Best Third Section Band: Dobcross Silver
Runner-up: Sale Brass

Best Fourth Section Band: Manx Concert Brass
Runner-up: 2nd Rossendale Scout Group

Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)
Best in OMBC: Boarshurst Silver

Best Cornet: KNDS Fairey
Best Euphonium: Oldham Band (Lees)

Spot Prize: Sale Brass

Deportment: British Army Band Catterick

LYDGATE

 

72 competing bands

 

Black Dyke
KNDS Fairey
Brighouse and Rastrick
Milnrow
Aldbourne
Hepworth

 

Best First Section: Elland Silver
Runner-up: Manx Concert Brass

Best Second Section: Tintwistle
Runner-up: City of Chester Bluecoat

Best Third Section: Dobcross Silver
Runner-up: Clockface Miners Heritage

Best Fourth Section: Queensbury Music Centre
Runner-up: Tasta Brass

Best Local Band: Milnrow
Runner-up: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Oldham Music Centre Youth

Deportment: British Army Catterick
Junior Deportment: Wardle Academy Youth

Best Trombones: Aldbourne
Best Basses: KNDS Fairey
Best Euphonium: Brighouse & Rastrick
Best Cornet: Milnrow
Best Youth Soprano Cornet: Wardle Academy Youth

 

SCOUTHEAD AND AUSTERLANDS

 

KNDS Fairey

Leyland

Hepworth

Oldham Band (Lees)

Aldbourne

Brighouse and Rastrick

 

Best First Section: Elland Silver

Runner-up: Whitworth Vale and Healey

Best Second Section: Uppermill

Runner-up: Slaithwaite

Best third Section: Dobcross Silver

Runner-up: Sale Brass

Best Fourth Section: Littleborough

Runner-up: London Metropolitan

Youth Section: Dobcross Youth

Runner-up: Wardle Academy

Best Local Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Deportment: British Army Band Catterick

Youth Deportment: Wardle Academy

 

UPPERMILL

 

59 competing bands

 

Brighouse and Rastrick

Chav Brass
Hepworth
KNDS Fairey

Whitworth Vale and Healey

Boarshurst Silver

 

Best First Section Band: Whitworth Vale and Healey
Runner-up: Blackburn and Darwen

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Runner-up: Delph

Best Third Section Band: BMP Europe Ltd (Goodshaw)
Runner-up: Littleport

Best Fourth Section Band: Littleborough Brass
Runner-up: Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Best Local Band: Boarshurst Silver
Best Saddleworth Band: Oldham Band (Lees)

Best Youth Band: Wardle Academy Youth
Runner-up: Oldham Music Centre

Deportment: Brighouse and Rastrick
Local Deportment: Marsden Sliver
Youth Deportment: Oldham Music Centre

 