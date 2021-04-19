Oldham remembers Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with church service and online book of condolence

A POIGNANT service has been held at Oldham Parish Church to pay tribute to His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on April 9, aged 99, and his funeral was held on Saturday, April 17 including a national minute’s silence.

Locally, a service was held at Oldham Parish Church, led by Rev Jean Hurlston, on Friday, April 16 where invited attendees paid their respects.

Flags on council buildings and flagpoles across the borough were at half mast until Sunday, April 18.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, books of condolence are not available to sign in person, although people wishing to express their condolences can leave a message on Oldham Council’s online book of condolence here.

The Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Ginny Alexander, who attended the service at Oldham Parish Church, said: “It was a moving service in a beautiful setting. Our thoughts are with the Queen and the Royal Family at this sad time.”

