Saddleworth Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund invites people to step out and help raise funds

THE Palestine Women’s Scholarship Fund (PWSF) is inviting supporters and anyone who enjoys a good walk to step out and help raise money during May.

Instead of organising one big walk as they have done in the past, they are asking people to do a self-guided walk or series of walks to suit them within current Covid guidelines.

The aim is to raise funds for scholarships so women in Gaza and the West Bank can take up courses at university and also to link with the struggles in Palestine for justice and freedom, including freedom of movement.

Local walks with maps and directions are available from the PWSF along with an online information pack about the students they support and an update on the current conditions in Palestine.

Walkers may donate directly to the Fund or raise sponsorship using the Fund’s Virgin Money Giving page.

For more information email saddleworth.pwsf@gmail.com

