Oldham residents invited to make sporting history as Tour de France Femmes volunteers

Residents across Oldham are being encouraged to play their part in sporting history by signing up to volunteer for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift when it comes to the UK in summer 2027.

A nationwide recruitment campaign has been launched to find 9,000 volunteers, known as JOY Makers, who will help bring the world’s biggest annual sporting spectacle to life as it passes through Britain.

The race will travel through Oldham on Friday 30 July 2027, giving local people a unique opportunity to get involved in a global event while helping to showcase the borough to an international audience.

Neil Consterdine, Director of Communities at Oldham Council, said: “This is a truly unique volunteering offer and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feel the buzz of being a part of a history making event, while meeting new people and celebrating your local community.

“Volunteering is a fantastic way to build confidence, develop new skills and gain valuable experience, all while giving something back and making a real difference where you live.

“Whether you have volunteered before, are a regular on a bike or are completely new to volunteering and the world of cycling, everyone is welcome as a JOY Maker.”

Volunteers will play an important role across all six stages of the event, helping with everything from event operations and spectator support to ensuring the race runs smoothly and creating a memorable experience for visitors.

Applications are open to anyone aged 16 and over, with no previous volunteering experience required. Full training will be provided.

Organisers say the programme is open to everyone, including people who are new to volunteering, with a particular focus on encouraging young people and underrepresented groups to take part.

Young people aged between 18 and 25 will also be able to benefit from the Readiness to Work scheme, which combines volunteering with skills training and mentoring designed to improve career prospects.

Applications are now open and will close on 1 September 2026.

Residents can apply to become a JOY Maker and find out more about the available roles by visiting www.letourgb.com/volunteer.

Further details about the route through Oldham can be found at www.oldham.gov.uk/femmes.