Oldham housing association celebrates major Northern housing award win

First Choice Homes Oldham (FCHO) is celebrating after winning a major prize at this year’s prestigious Northern Housing Awards.

The housing association received the Northern Housing Partnership of the Year Award for its Greater & Greener project, delivered in partnership with the National Trust to improve biodiversity across local communities.

The winners were announced during a ceremony held at The Kimpton Clocktower in Manchester on 21 May.

Judges praised the project “for demonstrating strong collaboration, practical delivery and shared commitment to improving outcomes for residents and communities in Oldham”.

FCHO chief executive Mark Gifford, head of neighbourhood care David Wrigley and National Trust project officer Jenna Brooks collected the award alongside colleagues at the event.

“We’re thrilled to have won this very important award which shows how housing associations can partner with national bodies to make a huge difference locally,” said Mr Wrigley.

“Our work together has successfully harnessed extensive shared expertise to ensure our communities are greater and greener while addressing inequality in accessing green spaces.

“Many thanks to everyone who has worked so hard on this exciting and important project here at FCHO at the National Trust.”

The Greater & Greener project has focused on improving biodiversity and creating more accessible green spaces for residents across FCHO communities.

Mr Wrigley explained that initiatives have included the creation of natural meadows through increased no-mow zones, improvements to communal spaces, and the development of a formalised community land management process allowing residents and local groups to share views and become involved.

“All this work has taken place hand in hand with extensive habitat creation through planting native trees, flowers and bulbs to ensure long-term biodiversity impact and improve the environment for our customers,” he added.

Jenna Brooks, project officer for the National Trust, said: “We want everyone to feel connected to nature. We have loved working with FCHO, helping them to make small but meaningful changes which improve people’s everyday access to nature. We can’t wait to see where this goes next.”

Also attending the awards ceremony on behalf of FCHO were head of asset investments strategy James Latham, sustainability manager Olivia Greenhalgh and head of tenancy and neighbourhoods Gemma Dolby.